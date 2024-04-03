Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Short Interest Update

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 9,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
DAY opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.
DAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
