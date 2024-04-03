Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Short Interest Update

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 9,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

DAY opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

