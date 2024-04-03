Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on April 15th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

