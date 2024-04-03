Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on April 15th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00.
About Decker Manufacturing
