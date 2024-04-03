Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $903.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $874.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

