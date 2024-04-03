Decred One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.74 or 0.00036023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $379.02 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016949 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,964,669 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

