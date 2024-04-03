Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $907.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

