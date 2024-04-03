Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
