Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

