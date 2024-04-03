Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXLG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 26,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,544. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $198.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.