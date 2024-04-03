Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

DEO stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

