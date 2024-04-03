DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DMAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 875,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,543. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.