DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DMAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiaMedica Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,543. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.69.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DiaMedica Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.