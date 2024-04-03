Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Short Interest Update

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Digital Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.