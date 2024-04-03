Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.18. 456,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

