Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 7.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $53,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,796. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

