Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Position Increased by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 79,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

