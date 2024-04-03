Direct Line Insurance Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

