Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.15. 1,340,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,481,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

