Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 4.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.84 and last traded at $76.32. 294,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,445,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $570.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

