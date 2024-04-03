Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 336,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,181. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.