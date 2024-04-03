Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.