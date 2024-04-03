Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 102.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DFIN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $66.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

