DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 1,440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 3,400,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,931,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

