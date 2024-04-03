DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $202,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 70,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

