DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $392.44. 930,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,799. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.59 and a 200-day moving average of $365.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

