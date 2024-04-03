Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.16. 583,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 992,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 348,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 24,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 337,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

