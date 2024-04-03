DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.