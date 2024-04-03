Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 29th total of 17,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 525,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.4 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

