Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ DFLI remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,690. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.