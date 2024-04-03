DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

