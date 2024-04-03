Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,155 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 684,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.