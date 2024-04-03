Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.62.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.42. 539,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,584. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.34. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

