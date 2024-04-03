Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,982,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

