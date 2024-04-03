Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,880. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

