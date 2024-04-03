Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,681. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

