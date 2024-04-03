Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 1,032,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,112. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

