Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 75,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

