Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,258,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,476. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

