Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.27. 98,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

