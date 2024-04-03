Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.65. 803,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

