Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

