Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,854. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

