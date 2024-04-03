Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 12,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
