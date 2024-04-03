Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 12,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

