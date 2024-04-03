Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 65,436 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

