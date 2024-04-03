Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

