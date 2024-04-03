Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,866 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

