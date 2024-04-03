Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $426.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.52. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

