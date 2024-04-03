Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 171,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Dyadic International Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

