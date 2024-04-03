Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $143.53

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.53, but opened at $133.41. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 86,229 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

