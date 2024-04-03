Dymension Price Tops $5.46 (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00008275 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $797.28 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 5.49093138 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $43,493,840.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

