Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

