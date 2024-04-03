e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

NYSE:ELF traded down $18.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.22. 2,352,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,399. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $78.89 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

