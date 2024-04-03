e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $185.93

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.93, but opened at $174.96. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $168.12, with a volume of 447,607 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

